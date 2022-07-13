Suniel Shetty breaks silence on reports of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul getting married in 3 months

Suniel Shetty-Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty has opened up on the reports stating that his daughter Athiya Shetty will get married to her long-time beau skipper and vice-captain of Indian national cricket KL Rahul in the next three months. While speaking to Radio Mirchi, Suniel refuted the reports of wedding preparations and stated, "No, nothing has been planned yet!"

Earlier, as per the reports of India Today, Athiya and KL Rahul were all set to marry in the next three months. A source close to the family was quoted telling the publication that the families of the star couple recently met and grand preparations for their nuptials are underway. The families of the two stars met at KL Rahul and Athiya's home where they will be moving in together post-marriage.

The online portal quoted a source that stated, "Rahul's parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya’s family. The couple, along with their families, visited the new house where they will be moving in soon, to see the progress. The wedding is expected to take place in the next three months in Mumbai. It will be a grand celebration for both the families and every detail of the wedding is been overseen by the bride herself."

Before that, even Athiya's brother Ahan opened up about Athiya Shetty's marriage saying that there are no such plans. Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Ahan said, "Hum har saal Eid celebration apne Abbu yani Nana ke yahan karte hain. Us mauke par dinner hum wahi karte hain. Raha sawaal shaadi ka toh kisi tara ki koi taiyaari toh hai nahi" (We celebrate Eid each year at our maternal grandfather Abbu's place, that is where we dine. As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made)." On the work front, Suniel Shetty will soon be making his debut in OTT with the series Dharavi Bank.