'I cannot...': Suhani Bhatnagar's Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim reacts to her demise

Suhani Bhatnagar's Dangal co-star, former actress Zaira Wasim reacted to the untimely demise of the 19-year-old actress.

Actress Suhani Bhatnagar's untimely demise has left many members of the film industry shocked. Suhani's Dangal team are in shock, and her co-star Zaira Wasim has reacted to Suhani's news. Zaira and Suhani played younger Geeta and Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's sports drama Dangal (2016).

While speaking to the Bombay Times, former actress Zaira Wasim said, "I just read about it and I still cannot get my head around it. I wish this was a rumour I hope this was false. The moment I heard the news I had a flashback of all the great time we spent. She was such a good soul, and we had such great memories. I cannot imagine what her parents must be going through. I pray they find the strength.”

Aamir Khan's production has also reacted to the unfortunate news. The statement read, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani." The note further read, "Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts May you rest in peace (sic)."

As reported by Jagran, Suhani Bhatnagar, who had previously experienced a leg fracture, faced side effects from the medication administered during her treatment. This resulted in fluid retention in her body, believed to be the cause of her untimely passing. While an official confirmation is pending, Suhani has been receiving treatment at AIIMS hospital in Delhi, and her final rites are planned for Saturday. Recognized for her portrayal of young Babita Kumari Phogat in the 2016 film Dangal, she was also featured in various commercials. Suhani's family has not issued any statement related to her demise.