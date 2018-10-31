Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrates her first Halloween and she makes for one cute 'Size Zero Witch'

Halloween Day will be observed on October 31, this year, in a number of countries across the world. The festival originally used to be celebrated in United Kingdom and northern France but it has lately gripped India, too.

A host of costume parties are being organised in metro cities today not just for adults but for tiny tots, aswell. One such party took place at Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's play-school!

Daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya recently turned one and she is already taking part in festivals. Earlier pictures of her celebrating Raksha Bandhan and Navratri with cousin Taimur Ali Khan had gone viral.

The latest festival to be celebrated by Soha's princess was Halloween. Sharing a picture of her daughter, Soha wrote, "Peek a boooo!! #happyhalloween.. in case you are wondering I’m a size zero witch"

Inaaya was seen wearing a skeleton suit, a star-print cape and a matching hair band in the picture. Check it out for yourself -

On the work front, Soha was last seen in a small but important role in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. She turned author with her book, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, which is a collection of humorous tales about her life as a royal princess.