Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani net worth, educational qualification: Things you need to know about the star couple

The net worth of Sidharth Malhotra is around Rs 100 crore, while Kiara's net worth is reportedly around Rs 25 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani net worth, educational qualification: Things you need to know about the star couple
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to get married on Tuesday (February 7) at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh. The couple, who began dating after co-starring in the 2021 film Shershaah, kept their relationship under wraps for the longest time. Let's take a look at Sidharth and Kiara's brand value together before their wedding.

The net worth of Sidharth Malhotra is around Rs 100 crore, while Kiara's net worth is reportedly around Rs 25 crore.

The marriage of Sidharth and Kiara will help the couple reach the top of the brand rankings in India.

Sidharth started his Bollywood career in 2012 with "Student of the Year" and is the face of many brands, including FMCG, lifestyle, and smartphones.

According to reports, Sidharth charges around Rs 3 crore for an advertisement and his fee is between 6 and 8 crores for each film. Sidharth lives in Palli Hills and SRK's wife Gauri Khan has done the interiors of his home. The actor also owns a Range Rover Vogue valued at Rs 2.26 crore and a Mercedes ML 350 CDI.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani is the face of several brands ranging from cosmetics to fitness gear. Kiara reportedly charges Rs 1-1.5 crores for each brand endorsement and around Rs 3 crores for each film. Kiara owns a Mercedes Benz E220 D, which is worth Rs 60 lakh. Some reports claim that Kiara is the owner of a flat worth Rs 15 crore.

Sidharth Malhotra did his schooling from Delhi's Don Bosco School and Naval Public School. He has completed his graduation from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, University of Delhi. Kiara Advani did his schooling from Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai and then went to Jai Hind College in Mumbai to complete her graduation in Mass Communication.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in pink bikini top, see PICS
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Assam SLPRB Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Last date today to apply for 2649 posts, check salary details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.