Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani net worth, educational qualification: Things you need to know about the star couple

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to get married on Tuesday (February 7) at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh. The couple, who began dating after co-starring in the 2021 film Shershaah, kept their relationship under wraps for the longest time. Let's take a look at Sidharth and Kiara's brand value together before their wedding.

The net worth of Sidharth Malhotra is around Rs 100 crore, while Kiara's net worth is reportedly around Rs 25 crore.

The marriage of Sidharth and Kiara will help the couple reach the top of the brand rankings in India.

Sidharth started his Bollywood career in 2012 with "Student of the Year" and is the face of many brands, including FMCG, lifestyle, and smartphones.

According to reports, Sidharth charges around Rs 3 crore for an advertisement and his fee is between 6 and 8 crores for each film. Sidharth lives in Palli Hills and SRK's wife Gauri Khan has done the interiors of his home. The actor also owns a Range Rover Vogue valued at Rs 2.26 crore and a Mercedes ML 350 CDI.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani is the face of several brands ranging from cosmetics to fitness gear. Kiara reportedly charges Rs 1-1.5 crores for each brand endorsement and around Rs 3 crores for each film. Kiara owns a Mercedes Benz E220 D, which is worth Rs 60 lakh. Some reports claim that Kiara is the owner of a flat worth Rs 15 crore.

Sidharth Malhotra did his schooling from Delhi's Don Bosco School and Naval Public School. He has completed his graduation from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, University of Delhi. Kiara Advani did his schooling from Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai and then went to Jai Hind College in Mumbai to complete her graduation in Mass Communication.