Shilpa Shetty recalls her Big Brother experience, reveals what her mother told makers

Shilpa Shetty is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Nikamma slated to release on June 17. Along with Shilpa, the action-comedy stars Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead role and popular singer Shirley Setia making her Bollywood big-screen debut.

In 2007, the Dhadkan actress participated in the fifth season of the UK reality show Celebrity Big Brother and eventually ended up winning the show. She had received international media coverage during her stay inside the house when she was subjected to racist comments by her co-contestant Jade Goody.

Now, in a recent interview, Shilpa has recalled her Big Brother experience and also revealed what her mother Sunanda Shetty told the makers. Speaking to Mashable India, the actress said, "I saw a couple of episodes and I got scared with what I saw. I said I am not going to do all of this. So my contract was very watertight. My mother told them very clearly ‘Listen we are Indians, and we won’t do this baring all and all of that.'"



"I honestly felt like I will go, and I will get eliminated in the second week. Seeing that every week I would be nominated and I would get saved. I thought how is this happening? Then in the third week, it somewhere dawned upon me that there are a lot of Asians", Shilpa added while speaking to the portal.

Talking more about her win, the actress, who also hosted the second season of Bigg Boss, the Indian counterpart of Big Brother, said, "Not just Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, all desi. So they really went out there, and voted for me. I won by 64%" crediting the large South Asian community in the United Kingdom for her victory.