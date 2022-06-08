In pics: Birthday girl Shilpa Shetty gifts herself swanky vanity van

Shilpa Shetty gifted herself a first-of-its-kind vanity van that is luxurious and fully loaded with all amenities.
As Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 47th birthday, she gifted herself a swanky new vanity van. Shilpa's new van is posh and unique at the same time, and it is nothing less than a palace. Let's explore it through the photos. (All images source: Special arrangement)
1. Shilpa Shetty's new vanity van
Here's what birthday girl Shilpa Shetty has gifted to herself. A swanky, fully loaded, luxurious vanity van.
2. The unique yoga deck
As Shilpa is a fitness freak, the actress has made sure that she dedicates a space for it. Shilpa's vanity has a yoga deck, and it is a one-of-its-kind feature.
3. The posh interiors
Look at the interior of the van. This space can beat any 5-star hotel room easily.
4. The yummiest part of van
Here's a sneak peek at the kitchen area of vanity, and you can expect some healthy, lip-smacking snacks from this corner.
5. The grand celebration
Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 47th birthday with her fans, and they dedicated a special flash mob for the actress.
6. Shilpa Shetty's upcoming projects
Shilpa will soon be seen in action-romantic Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dasani. She will also make her digital debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. The series also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in leads.