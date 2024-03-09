Twitter
Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on being called 'gold-digger' for marrying Raj Kundra: 'I think people forgot...'

Shilpa Shetty addressed trolls who called her 'gold-digger' for marrying Raj Kundra.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 09:10 AM IST | Edited by : Maisha Chauhan

Shilpa Shetty, in her recent interview, talked about trolls who say that she married Raj Kundra for 'money.' She mentioned that when she tied the knot with Raj, he was listed as the 108th youngest or richest British Indian, as per Google.

While speaking to Zoom, and addressing the trolls, Shilpa said, "But I think people also forgot to Google Shilpa Shetty, who was also very rich back then. I'm richer today, and I pay all my income tax bills, GST, and everything.”

Shilpa Shetty further added that while her husband may be wealthy, money was never the determining factor in her life. "And, by the way, there were richer people than him who were wooing me at the time. But money has never really been the deciding factor in my life for anything," she added.

Shilpa Shetty recently made OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force. The show is part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, and Shilpa portrays the head of Gujarat Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad. In a recent interview with DNA, she talks about why she chose this project, her return to action after a break, and how she prepared for the role.

Indian Police Force came at a time when Shilpa had a number of other web series offers, the actress tells us. “I had a couple of other offers, one of which was supposed to be headlined by me,” she says, adding, “But I put that all aside to make my OTT debut with Indian Police Force, with Rohit. I thought it would be a great combination, and in an avatar that would make other women really proud.”

