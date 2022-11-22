Shehzada: Netizens troll Kartik Aaryan in film's teaser, say 'Allu Arjun ka swag match nahi hoga'

Kartik Aaryan-Allu Arjun/Twitter

Kartik Aaryan unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Shehzada on his birthday on November 22. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the comedy entertainer is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo headlined by Allu Arjun, who has become a pan-India star after the success of his last film Pushpa: The Rise.

The teaser shows Kartik in total massy avatar pulling off action stunts. Kriti Sanon, who is the film's leading lady, also makes a brief appearance in the Shehzada teaser. As soon the teaser was dropped online, netizens started comparing it with the original film since the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been a massive hit on television.

Sharing the Shehzada teaser, one Twitter user wrote, "Man this looks cringe max. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was no classic, but a good entertainer. This on the other hand just looks cringe. Karthik Aryan is just no match for Allu Arjun and what was that expression in the end."

"After watching Shehzada teaser, I feel that it is a bad decision to make remake of such a classic film (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo). No hating on Kartik Aryan, but he doesn't seem fit in Allu Arjun's shoes. Especially in this climax scene. Even the title seems inappropriate", wrote another Twitter user.



READ | Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: From Freddy to Hera Pheri 3, here's a list of actor's upcoming films

There were multiple comments praising Allu Arjun's swag in the original with comments such as "Allu Arjun ka swag match nahi hoga" and "No one can match Allu Arjun's swag". Some netizens even called for the boycott of Kartik Aaryan's film as one Twitter user wrote, "BOYCOTT SHEHZADA!! No one can match Allu Arjun's swag and attitude".

After watching Shehzada teaser, I feel that it is a bad decision to make remake of such a classic film (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo).



No hating on Kartik Aryan, but he doesn't seem fit in Allu Arjun's shoes. Especially in this climax scene.



Even the title seems inappropriate. pic.twitter.com/62xg2iFZBu November 22, 2022

Why why why @TSeries why you have to ruin a legendary movie by remake #Shehzada i mean wtf #kartikarayn is not even delivering the 1% of allu arjun wtf man you ruined another good movie #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Matching the swag and style of @alluarjun is not easy man pic.twitter.com/8ibZGL506n — Ashish Singh (@ashishsingh1718) November 22, 2022

Man this looks Cringe Max. Ala Vaikuntapuram Lo was no classic, but a good entertainer. This on the other hand just looks cringe. Karthik Aryan is just no match for Allu Arjun and what was that expression in the end. https://t.co/j89DVRUTNh — SadaaShree (@SadaaShree) November 22, 2022

There is no replacement available for AA Boss SWAG AND ATTITUDE WITH STYLE #AlluArjun #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Remake #Shehzada https://t.co/PVaS9QojcJ — Atul Munde (@AtulMunde18) November 22, 2022

Apart from Kartik and Kriti, Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. The original Telugu film had Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and Tabu, Murali Sharma, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. Initially slated to release on November 4 this year, the film was pushed ahead and will now arrive in cinemas on February 10, 2023.