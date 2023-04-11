Shehnaaz Gill-Raghav Juyal fans are sure Salman Khan just confirmed his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-stars are dating

Shehnaaz Gill-Raghav Juyal-Salman Khan

Salman Khan finally dropped the trailer of his much-anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan on Monday (April 10, 2023). The actor was seen gracing the trailer launch event in Mumbai along with the whole cast. While talking about the film, the actor also revealed that he had seen chemistry growing between two of the cast members, however, he didn’t reveal any names.

On Monday, The trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was attended by the full cast of the film and they also shared a fun banter with Salman Khan. In a video that is now going viral, Salman was seen teasing Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari at the event.

While everyone was sharing about having a fun time shooting the movie, Salman Khan interrupted Raghav Juyal while talking and said, “Is picture ke dauran main eek chemistry dekhi hai. Lekin koi usko aage badhane ki koshish nahi kar raha. (I have seen a chemistry during this film but no one is trying to take the next step).” He then turned to Sidharth Nigam and asked, “Kyun Siddharth? Ek chemistry dekhi hai aapne bhi aur maine bhi lekin vo dur dur se vibe hota hai. Koi ek kadam aage nahi badhata hai, aur agar koi ek kadam leta hai toh dusra peeche hojaata hai ( Am I right Siddhrth? You have also seen that chemistry but they vibe from a distance. Nobody takes it a step forward and even if one does, the other backs away),” the actor then turned to Palak Tiwari and asked, “yeh Bhala kyun? (Why is it so?)”

On Monday, Viral Bhayani posted the video on Instagram and netizens thought that Salman was talking about Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal. One of the comments read, “Bhai confirmed now that Shehnaaz and Raghav are dating.” Another fan noticed Raghav blushing and wrote, “As soon as Salman spoke, Raghav became short of words. He started blushing also and started clearing ‘scene ki demand thi’. I am sure Salman has seen something brewing between the two at the set.” While some thought he was talking about Raghav and Shehnaaz, others thought he was Teasing Palak Tiwari.

For the unversed, Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill were rumored to be dating last year when their pictures started taking rounds on social media, however, the actress got miffed when asked about the same at an event and said, “Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na...toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi (Why does media lie? Media says anything they want. If we stand with someone or hang out with someone, that doesn’t mean we are romantically involved with them.)

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan helmed by Farhad Samji. The actress will be seen in a key role along with Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Bhoomika Chawla among others. The movie is set to release on April 21, 2023.