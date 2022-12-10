Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Shehnaaz Gill plays staring game with Vicky Kaushal, video goes viral

Vicky Kaushal is asked to play the staring game with her in a video that Shehnaaz Gill posted on her Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

Shehnaaz Gill plays staring game with Vicky Kaushal, video goes viral
Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal is asked to play the staring game with her in a video that Shehnaaz Gill posted on her Instagram. The two are enjoying themselves and laughing heartily in the amusing video. 

She captioned the video, “Itna handsome Munda ho saamne, toh koi bhi kho jaye… game toh Bas bahaana tha! Catch the most  handsomest @vickykaushal09 on my show #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill live and unfiltered, tomorrow 11:11am! Show Link in my bio! #GovindaNaamMera releasing on 16th december 2022 on @disneyplushotstar @youtubeindia.” 

Check out the video here: 

On the set of the latter's upcoming chat show, Vicky Kaushal and Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill got together, and the pictures have fans eagerly anticipating the program! Vicky, who is presently promoting his new movie Govinda Naam Mera, and Shehnaaz posted a number of posters together on Wednesday, and their fans couldn't contain their excitement. 

Alongside the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, "Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom do you get this feeling that you know this person for ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting, do you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. @vickykaushal09 I’m delighted to have met you once again and today’s chat was more than just conversations... I wish you nothing but success, good health, and positivity always.All the best for #GovindaNaamMera Waheguru Mehar Karev. Tuhadi movie superhit Hove.” 

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan grooves to Dil Diyan Gallan with Shehnaaz Gill, compliments actress in Punjabi 

Vicky also re-shared the photos on his Instagram story and penned a sweet note for Shehnaaz. He wrote, "Such a pleasure meeting and chatting with you Shehnaaz. Such a pure soul you are! I wish only the best for you in life. Vicky x Shehnaaz.” 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: Top sports personalities with most followers on Instagram
Diwali 2022: Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year, here are 5 ways to celebrate safely
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 539 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.