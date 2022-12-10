Shehnaaz Gill plays staring game with Vicky Kaushal, video goes viral

Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal is asked to play the staring game with her in a video that Shehnaaz Gill posted on her Instagram. The two are enjoying themselves and laughing heartily in the amusing video.

She captioned the video, “Itna handsome Munda ho saamne, toh koi bhi kho jaye… game toh Bas bahaana tha! Catch the most handsomest @vickykaushal09 on my show #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill live and unfiltered, tomorrow 11:11am! Show Link in my bio! #GovindaNaamMera releasing on 16th december 2022 on @disneyplushotstar @youtubeindia.”

Check out the video here:

On the set of the latter's upcoming chat show, Vicky Kaushal and Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill got together, and the pictures have fans eagerly anticipating the program! Vicky, who is presently promoting his new movie Govinda Naam Mera, and Shehnaaz posted a number of posters together on Wednesday, and their fans couldn't contain their excitement.

Alongside the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, "Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom do you get this feeling that you know this person for ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting, do you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. @vickykaushal09 I’m delighted to have met you once again and today’s chat was more than just conversations... I wish you nothing but success, good health, and positivity always.All the best for #GovindaNaamMera Waheguru Mehar Karev. Tuhadi movie superhit Hove.”

Vicky also re-shared the photos on his Instagram story and penned a sweet note for Shehnaaz. He wrote, "Such a pleasure meeting and chatting with you Shehnaaz. Such a pure soul you are! I wish only the best for you in life. Vicky x Shehnaaz.”