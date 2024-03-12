Twitter
Shaitaan box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan film sees major drop on Monday, collects Rs 7 crore

As per early estimates, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's film Shaitaan collected Rs 7 crore on its first Monday.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 07:00 AM IST

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's film Shaitaan, which earned Rs 54 crore in just 3 days, saw a major drop on first Monday. The film which collected Rs 20.50 crore on Sunday, earned only Rs 7 crore.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, Shaitaan collected Rs 7 crore on its first Monday, taking the total tally to Rs 61 crore. For the unversed, Shaitaan has surpassed the previous record held by the horror film starring Emraan Hashmi, Bipasha Basu, and Esha Gupta, which collected Rs 10.33 crore on day 1. Not only has "Shaitaan" broken a record that stood for a decade, but it has also renewed confidence in the horror genre.

Vikas Bahl's directed film, Shaitaan, has made history by becoming the biggest opener for a horror movie in Bollywood in the last 12 years. On the first day, the film collected Rs 14.50 crores, surpassing the record set by Raaz 3 in 2012.

After Raaz 3, the second-biggest opening in the horror genre was Sunny Leone-starrer, Ragini MMS 2 (2014). The Ekta Kapoor's erotic horror minted Rs 8.25 crore on its opening day. Bollywood's third-biggest opener in the horror genre is Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, with Rs 5.10 crores. 

