Shahid Kapoor recalls how leaked MMS of his kiss with ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor affected him: 'I was destroyed...'

After starting his career as a background dancer in Taal and Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Shahid Kapoor made his acting debut as the leading hero in the romantic drama Ishq Vishk in 2003. The actor's next film Fida was opposite Kareena Kapoor, with whom he also fell in love during the shoot. Though Shahid and Kareena decided to part ways in 2007, their love life found itself in controversy when a few pictures of them kissing each other surfaced online and went viral in 2004.

Now, in a recent interview, the Jersey actor has opened up on how the incident, which was reported as a leaked MMS, 'destroyed' him. Talking to Mid-Day, Kapoor said, "I was destroyed at that time. I was just a 24-year-old kid and I felt my privacy had been invaded and I could do nothing to protect it. I was a mess, I was like, yeh kya ho gaya (what has this happened) and what is going on, and of course it affects you a lot. At that age especially, because you don’t even know exactly your own feelings and then you are figuring out, how to be with a girl and you are dating you know all that is going on and you are actors in different places and all that is happening and in the middle, this happens."

The actor, who has delivered incredible performances in films like Haider, Udta Punjab, and Kaminey, added that nobody is interested in his personal life now after his marriage and the paparazzi has several other 24-year-olds to focus on. "I think know you are aware that it is 100% going to happen. At that time, we were caught off guard by it. So, it is like an informed devil as opposed to an uninformed devil scenario. You at least know, yeh toh hone wala hai (this is bound to happen). Also ab toh meri shaadi ho gayi hai, bachche ho gaye hain (Now I am married, I have kids). Nobody is interested in those things about me. They have other 24-year-olds to focus on", the actor concluded.



Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015, and the couple is proud parents of two little munchkins, a daughter Misha Kapoor, and a son Zain Kapoor. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, and they share two sons named Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, who are favourites of paparazzi.

