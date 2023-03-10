Search icon
Suhana Khan gets brutally trolled for her expressions in viral video, netizens say 'tum nahi chalogi bollywood mein'

While many people have praised her confidence, others trolled her, claiming that she is doing nothing but trading on her famous name and connections.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most beautiful star kids. Suhana is often spotted attending events or hanging out with her friends and impresses netizens with her style and beauty. 

However, with a new video now going viral, Suhana has found herself in the midst of a social media storm. Suhana, who never fails to amaze her fans, is facing trolling for her video. In a video where Suhana can be seen making sultry poses, netizens have trolled her for her lack of expressions. 

While many people defended Suhana, others thought she lacks talent and authenticity.

The video shows Suhana giving sultry expressions in front of the camera. While many people have praised her confidence, others trolled her, claiming that she is doing nothing but trading on her famous name and connections.

One user wrote, "You need to ask your dad for advice on whether it’s ok to do @this on social media," while another commented, "tum nahi chalogi bollywood mein tum wo baat nhi h tumme actresswali bas starkid ka tap laga hua h." 

On the work front, Suhana will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies alongside Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. 

