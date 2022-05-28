Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit pose for selfie at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Madhuri Dixit can be seen posing for a selfie at the Karan Johar's birthday bash.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2022, 08:06 AM IST

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On his 50th birthday, Karan Johar threw a grand party at Yash Raj Studios which was attended by the Bollywood stars including Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Hrithik Roshan, and others.

Photos and videos from his birthday bash are doing rounds on social media. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Madhuri Dixit can be seen posing for a selfie at the filmmaker’s birthday party in recent viral photos. Gauri Khan and Dr Nene can also be seen in the photo. In another photo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen posing with Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji and Madhuri Dixit.

One of the social media users wrote, “Salman sir Madhuri mam favorite and best on-screen Bollywood Jodi.” The second one mentioned, “Sharu khan ajbhi handsome laghta hai yar salman khan ko kya hogaya pher.” The third person mentioned, “Srk- gauri & Madhuri in one frame.”

Rashmika Mandanna also arrived at Karan Johar’s birthday party in a sexy black dress. However, the actress was uncomfortable in her outfit as she was trying to fix her dress in front of paps. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded Rashmika’s video. In no time, the video went viral and people started trolling the actress.

One of the social media users wrote, “she looks so uncomfortable.” The second person mentioned, “Why did she wear that dress if she was so uncomfortable.” The third person commented, “She was so uncomfortable in dat dress bt dress.” The fourth one commented, “looks uncomfortable.”

 

