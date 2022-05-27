Rashmika Mandanna gets brutally trolled as she struggles to walk at Karan Johar's birthday bash

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, also known as the national crush of India, is one of the most successful actresses in the country. She knows how to turn heads with her cuteness and style. However, the actress has now been trolled for wearing an uncomfortable dress at Karan Johar’s birthday bash.

On Wednesday, Rashmika arrived at Karan Johar’s birthday party in a sexy black dress. However, the actress was uncomfortable in her outfit as she was trying to fix her dress in front of paps. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded Rashmika’s video. In no time, the video went viral and people started trolling the actress.

One of the social media users wrote, “she looks so uncomfortable.” The second person mentioned, “Why did she wear that dress if she was so uncomfortable.” The third person commented, “She was so uncomfortable in dat dress bt dress.” The fourth one commented, “looks uncomfortable.”

For the unversed, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday, May 25. For the special occasion, Karan threw a grand party at Yash Raj Studios which was attended by the biggest celebs from Bollywood including Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Hrithik Roshan, and others to name a few.

As the theme of the party was 'black and bling', the director himself chose a green blingy jacket and paired it up with a white shirt and black trousers. Karan himself became a target of the trolls on his birthday bash as netizens compared him to Christmas trees in the comments section of the video uploaded by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani.

An Instagram user wrote, "If some stars & bells are added, perfectly looking like a Christmas tree", another commented, "Chalta firta Christmas tree lag raha hai". While a few others dropped in comments with just Christmas Tree written on them. Another netizen wrote, "Birthday gift wrapper as a dress", while another one said, "To early to take out the Christmas tree Karan".