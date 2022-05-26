Karan Johar brutally trolled for green shimmery jacket at his birthday bash, netizens say 'Christmas tree lag raha hai'

Photo credit: Viral Bhayani

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday, May 25. For the special occasion, Karan threw a grand party at Yash Raj Studios which was attended by the biggest celebs from Bollywood including Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Hrithik Roshan, and others to name a few.

As the theme of the party was 'black and bling', the director himself chose a green blingy jacket and paired it up with white shirt and black trousers. Karan himself became a target of the trolls on his birthday bash as netizens compared him with Christmas trees in the comments section of the video uploaded by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani.

An Instagram user wrote, "If some stars & bells are added, perfectly looking like a Christmas tree", another commented, "Chalta firta Christmas tree lag raha hai". While a few others dropped in comments with just Christmas Tree written on them. Another netizen wrote, "Birthday gift wrapper as a dress", while another one said, "To early to take out the Christmas tree Karan".





A few others even appreciated his confidence in wearing the shimmery jacket and carrying it off in style with remarks such as, "Need guts to wear this jacket" and "I think he gets bashed unnecessarily". Some even called him a joker and cartoon in the comments section.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is busy directing his next film titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani slated to release on February 10, 2023, The romantic comedy-drama features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, along with veteran artists such as Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan playing pivotal roles.