Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah at Mecca, Pathaan star visits holy place after wrapping Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan completed Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki shoot in Saudi Arabia, and he went to the holy place of Mecca to offer his prayers before the lord. Videos from the visit went viral, as Khan was captured, covering his mouth with a face mask, and standing in a queue.

Viral Bhayani shared the video from the visit on Instagram, and wrote, "King Shahrukh Khan performs Umrah. #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #Umrah."

Here's the post

Earlier, SRK thanked the government and the people of Saudi for helping them to complete the schedule of Dunki shoot smoothly. On his Instagram, Khan posted a video, thanking the officials, and captioned it saying, "A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth…"

Here's the video

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki will be his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki will be the third release of 2023. Next year, SRK will make his return to big screen with three major releases, Pathan, Jawan and Dunki.

Earlier this day, Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan unveiled posters with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. All three of the actors are shown holding guns and striking side poses in the posters.SRK captioned the post as, "Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

At the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair, where he also received the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award, the Swades actor stated why he believes this. Speaking at the event, Shah Rukh said, "People think I am pompous if I answer it the way, I answer honestly. I don't think I need to be nervous. They (films) all are going to be superhit films. I would like to explain the lack of arrogance in this statement - that's the belief I sleep with and wake up with. That is the belief that makes me, at the age of 57, go do stunts, jump, work 18 hours a day. Because if I did not have the belief, at the end of it all, I am doing to make a great product lots of people are going to like, I would not be able to do it."