Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan shares intriguing posters featuring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham

Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled posters with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

All three of the actors are shown holding guns and striking side poses in the posters.

Check out the posters here:

SRK captioned the post as, "Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

At the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair, where he also received the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award, the Swades actor stated why he believes this.

Speaking at the event, Shah Rukh said, "People think I am pompous if I answer it the way, I answer honestly. I don't think I need to be nervous. They (films) all are going to be superhit films. I would like to explain the lack of arrogance in this statement - that's the belief I sleep with and wake up with. That is the belief that makes me, at the age of 57, go do stunts, jump, work 18 hours a day. Because if I did not have the belief, at the end of it all, I am doing to make a great product lots of people are going to like, I would not be able to do it."

He continued, "This is not an arrogant statement this is what I believe as I sit there. I am not nervous. I think they are wonderful films. it's a child-like belief, that look ‘I have done my best, prepare my best. I am going to pass with flying colours’. it happened to lots of us, at least to me, when I was a young kid. I remember acing my mathematics exam. I did very well and in result, I got 3 out of 100. But, I thought I really did well. Sometimes that happens with movies also. I do make a Zero, sometimes what I put in comes to effort and for, and it becomes Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge".