Shah Rukh Khan gives voice to tribute video 'Tu Desh Mera' for Pulwama martyrs

Bollywood actors have joined hands and became a part of a tribute video dedicated to the CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama attack. Titled 'Tu Desh Mera', the song features about 14 actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff to name a few. They all shot for the song separately which will be unveiled on the occasion of Independence Day.

One more superstar to join the bandwagon is none other than Shah Rukh Khan who recently shot for the tribute video. We got our hands on a few photos of SRK from the shoot in which he is seen saluting while humming the song.

Talking about it, Abhishek Mishra, the MD of Happy Productions India told Bombay Times, "To say that we were excited by the prospect of Shah Rukh Khan joining us for the video is an understatement. He was travelling that week and was quite busy. We are grateful that he took out the time to shoot for the video. We shot Shah Rukh’s part of the video at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai after midnight."

While a production member stated, "We were following up with Shah Rukh for some time. After finishing the shoot, he told us that he was glad to be a part of this tribute video for soldiers.” He adds, “We are still figuring out the dates of the launch. However, we will release the song’s teaser on Independence Day."

The source went on to say, "Shah Rukh sang theses lines for the video – Tere liye jiyen marein, vaade jo tujhse kiye poore sab karein. Desh ke rang mein ranga hua, kehta hai ye lahu mera, aanch bhi aaye tirange ko to beh jaaun katra-katra. Tu desh mera, main hu tera…"