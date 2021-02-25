Suhana Khan exudes beauty as she grates cheese in latest photo from New York, Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan never fails to impress with her glamorous photos and videos. Suhana makes sure to grab everyone's attention each time she posts on social media. On Wednesday, the 20-year-old shared a glimpse of her grating cheese at her place in New York and it is nothing less than striking.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, Suhana shared a picture that shows her dressed in beige co-ords, hair neatly combed back, with a light necklace on and some makeup. The second slide had a muted video that showed Suhana speaking to her friends while grating cheese, flipping her hair. Sharing the picture and the video, Suhana captioned her post saying, "Say" with a cheese emoji.

Suhana's photo instantly went viral with fans appreciating her beauty. One of Suhana's closest friends and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda also commented on the picture and wrote, "Ohkaaayyy," with a fire emoji. Suhana replied to Navya with heart emojis.

At the moment, Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York and last month, Shah Rukh and son AbRam Khan had dropped her off at the Mumbai airport in a luxury sports car.

Suhana's posts on Instagram are most-awaited by young girls for fashion goals, however, the post where she addressed some hate she received for her skin colour had instantly gone viral on social media as well.

In a long post, Suhana had written, "I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking, or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism."