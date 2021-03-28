Sara Ali Khan wraps 'Atrangi Re', apologises to Akshay Kumar for THIS reason

After Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, the female lead of Atrangi Re announced the wrap of the film. The movie directed by Aanand L Rai also has Dhanush in the leading role and has been shot across North and South India. While penning about wrapping Atrangi Re, Sara shared a series of photos posing with Akshay, Aanand and Dhanush. The actor even posted a photo in which she is getting teary-eyed after a shot.

Sara wrote, "That’s a film wrap! Ek saal baad. Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early sunrise drives to location, Sufi ginger water evenings and the most memorable year with the best team."

While talking about Dhanush, the actor penned, "@dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth-watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could’ve avoided that indulgence during shoots)."

Sara even shared an anecdote about shooting with Akshay stating, "And thank you so much @akshaykumar, sir, for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir."

Atrangi Re's music is composed by AR Rahman and the film is set to hit the screens in August this year.