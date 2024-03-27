Sara Ali Khan didn't like how she was reacting to criticism: 'Felt like I'm not being honest to myself' | Exclusive

Sara Ali Khan talks about the time when she felt she wasn't being true to herself while dealing with criticism and feedback

Sara Ali Khan has been in the film industry for a little under six years and the month of March 2024 has been her most prolific. The actress saw two major releases in two weeks on two different streaming platforms. In both Netflix’s Murder Mubarak and Prime Video’s Ae Watan Mere Watan, she received both good and bad feedback. And like always, the social media feedback was instantaneous. Prior to the release of Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara spoke to DNA about how she handles social media feedback and the time her attitude towards it had changes.

In this era of social media, gratification and criticism are both instantaneous. When asked how she deals with the deluge of feedback – both positive and negative – Sara simply said, “You read the good, you read the bad. You celebrate the good. You keep the bad in your memory. I am not afraid of criticism. There is no problem. I am not afraid of noise. I always pray and hope to have the awareness of knowing that this is noise and I need to filter it.”

The actress admitted that while she started out like this when she entered the film industry with Kedarnath in 2018, some change took place later. She recalled, “I was like this during Kedarnath and then I changed. Now, I am getting back to that. There was a voice in me that felt like I am not being honest to myself anymore. My gut had stopped reacting to me the amount it should. That should not happen.”

Ae Watan Mere Watan also stars Emraan Hashmi, Abhay Verma, Sachin Khedekar, and Sparsh Srivastava. It is currently streaming on Prime Video. Murder Mubarak also stars Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra. It is streaming on Netflix.

