Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, graduated from IIT, hired with over Rs 300 crore salary package, used to work at Yahoo, left to join…

NASA's latest snapshot of 'planetary besties' Pluto and Charon captivates internet

Leadership shakeup in key security agencies: Sadanand Date new NIA DG; BPR&D and NDRF also get new chiefs

Sara Ali Khan didn't like how she was reacting to criticism: 'Felt like I'm not being honest to myself' | Exclusive

Meet woman, an Indian, who bought entire building to protect Arabian Sea view from her home, building is worth...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, graduated from IIT, hired with over Rs 300 crore salary package, used to work at Yahoo, left to join…

NASA's latest snapshot of 'planetary besties' Pluto and Charon captivates internet

Sara Ali Khan didn't like how she was reacting to criticism: 'Felt like I'm not being honest to myself' | Exclusive

7 foods rich in Vitamin B3 to lower high cholesterol levels

7 home remedies to reduce bloating

7 dishes introduced by Mughals to India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings Rises To The Top I Orange Cap I Purple Cap | IPL 2024

CSK Vs GT Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans By 63 Runs | IPL 2024 Highlights

IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Guwahati Stadium Buzzes for IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers!

Sara Ali Khan didn't like how she was reacting to criticism: 'Felt like I'm not being honest to myself' | Exclusive

Meet actor who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman, Ajay Devgn, gave 15 flop films, his sister is..

Meet actress who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, Akshay, divorced first husband, hid second marriage, she is now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan didn't like how she was reacting to criticism: 'Felt like I'm not being honest to myself' | Exclusive

Sara Ali Khan talks about the time when she felt she wasn't being true to herself while dealing with criticism and feedback

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 10:23 AM IST | Edited by : Abhimanyu Mathur

article-main
Sara Ali Khan (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sara Ali Khan has been in the film industry for a little under six years and the month of March 2024 has been her most prolific. The actress saw two major releases in two weeks on two different streaming platforms. In both Netflix’s Murder Mubarak and Prime Video’s Ae Watan Mere Watan, she received both good and bad feedback. And like always, the social media feedback was instantaneous. Prior to the release of Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara spoke to DNA about how she handles social media feedback and the time her attitude towards it had changes.

In this era of social media, gratification and criticism are both instantaneous. When asked how she deals with the deluge of feedback – both positive and negative – Sara simply said, “You read the good, you read the bad. You celebrate the good. You keep the bad in your memory. I am not afraid of criticism. There is no problem. I am not afraid of noise. I always pray and hope to have the awareness of knowing that this is noise and I need to filter it.”

The actress admitted that while she started out like this when she entered the film industry with Kedarnath in 2018, some change took place later. She recalled, “I was like this during Kedarnath and then I changed. Now, I am getting back to that. There was a voice in me that felt like I am not being honest to myself anymore. My gut had stopped reacting to me the amount it should. That should not happen.”

Ae Watan Mere Watan also stars Emraan Hashmi, Abhay Verma, Sachin Khedekar, and Sparsh Srivastava. It is currently streaming on Prime Video. Murder Mubarak also stars Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra. It is streaming on Netflix.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD predicts rain, snowfall in several states; check forecast for this week

'Every woman...': Kangana Ranaut hits back at Supriya Shrinate's objectionable remark, Congress leader clarifies

7th Pay Commission: After 4% DA hike, another good news for central govt employees, may get...

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Meet woman who earns Rs 7400 per hour, her job is to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement