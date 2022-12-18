Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Sara Ali Khan burns the stage in black Pepsi jacket, netizens say 'you are a brand'

Sara Ali Khan's fans called her a brand after she walked in a black jacket and burned the stage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 11:51 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan burns the stage in black Pepsi jacket, netizens say 'you are a brand'
Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan burned the stage when she walked in a black ‘Pepsi’ jacket. She was looking absolutely amazing in the video that is now going viral on social media. She can be seen walking like a pro in the clip.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared her video of the actress with the caption, “Bollywood superstar @saraalikhan95 sports a trendsetting Pepsi X HUEMN look as she walks the ramp as showstopper.” In no time, the video went viral and netizens started reacting to it.

Sara herself also shared a BTS video from the event. One of the fans wrote, “Lovely..so natural..nit forced posing.” The second one said, “Perfect looking lady don … why directors don’t see that streak in Sara.” The third person wrote, “Super show yesterday. Your darshak loved it.” The fourth person commented, “Sara no effects required you are a beauty as a whole.” The fifth person commented, “You are a brand sara . Doing awesome. Keep it up.” 

For the unversed, Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. Her grandmother Sharmila is the wife of late Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The Love Aaj Kal actress earlier appeared on Roposo Live where she was asked if she could play her grandmother on screen.

Sara said, “She's so graceful. I don't know if I'm graceful.” Sara added: "I speak to badi amma (grandmother) quite a lot, but I don't think I've actually spent much time speaking to her about her career as such. There are so many other things. She's so well-read, interested in current events, and has a great sense of general knowledge. She's such a classy lady and she's had such a life. She has world views and we've spent so much more time talking about that than actually her craft, which I think I should."

Read| Sara Ali Khan gets brutally trolled for posing in bikini, netizens says 'kuch toh sharm kar lo'

 
 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India, here’s everything you need to know
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, celebs who became parents this year
World’s most dangerous plant that can torture, trigger suicidal thoughts: All you need to know about Gympie Gympie
Diwali 2022: Smart LED bulbs with Bluetooth speakers to enhance your decoration; priced under Rs 500
Raisin water health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include it in your daily diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Railways imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on IRCTC contractor for charging Rs 5 extra on a water bottle
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.