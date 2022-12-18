Sara Ali Khan burns the stage in black Pepsi jacket, netizens say 'you are a brand'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan burned the stage when she walked in a black ‘Pepsi’ jacket. She was looking absolutely amazing in the video that is now going viral on social media. She can be seen walking like a pro in the clip.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared her video of the actress with the caption, “Bollywood superstar @saraalikhan95 sports a trendsetting Pepsi X HUEMN look as she walks the ramp as showstopper.” In no time, the video went viral and netizens started reacting to it.

Sara herself also shared a BTS video from the event. One of the fans wrote, “Lovely..so natural..nit forced posing.” The second one said, “Perfect looking lady don … why directors don’t see that streak in Sara.” The third person wrote, “Super show yesterday. Your darshak loved it.” The fourth person commented, “Sara no effects required you are a beauty as a whole.” The fifth person commented, “You are a brand sara . Doing awesome. Keep it up.”

For the unversed, Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. Her grandmother Sharmila is the wife of late Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The Love Aaj Kal actress earlier appeared on Roposo Live where she was asked if she could play her grandmother on screen.

Sara said, “She's so graceful. I don't know if I'm graceful.” Sara added: "I speak to badi amma (grandmother) quite a lot, but I don't think I've actually spent much time speaking to her about her career as such. There are so many other things. She's so well-read, interested in current events, and has a great sense of general knowledge. She's such a classy lady and she's had such a life. She has world views and we've spent so much more time talking about that than actually her craft, which I think I should."