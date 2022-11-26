Sara Ali Khan gets brutally trolled for posing in bikini, netizens says 'kuch toh sharm kar lo'

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan never fails to surprise her followers. If Sara can look cute, and adorable in traditional outfits, she can also raise the temperature by donning bikinis to perfection. Recently, Sara dropped a photo from her photoshoot, in which she's posing at a picturesque location in swimwear.

Sara looked pretty hot in the swimwear, and she post the photo with a message about self-love. Khan captioned the photo saying, "Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure. Sea life’s beauty. Don’t get so tide down on work that you miss out on life’s beautiful waves."

Although Sara looked stunning in the photo, the netizens got miffed with her, and they brutally trolled her. A user wrote, "Kuch toh shram karo." Another user wrote, "Cycle ke chain me kapda fas gaya hai...aas paas koi nahi hai to dekh rahi hai ki koi magarmach aake kapda chain se nikal de." A netizen asked, "Ese bikni pehan ke kon saical chalata hy." Another netizen wrote, "Yeh toh sirf pose hai in wastro main cycle chla ke dikha dijiye, agar kapde pariyon main nhi phase toh aap toh aap Olympic ja skti hai." Another netizen added, "Mam aap muslim ho ya English women Jo aise dress pehan te ho."

Among the hate, there were people who supported Sara as well. A user added, "Kiya Muslim Kiya Hindu laga rakha ha. she is a human ok, put it on your mind. non sense sab lok." Another user added, "A beautiful Mermaid look alike Enjoying cycling alongside Shore."

Recently, Sara's rumoured beau Shubman Gill made news by commenting about their relationship. The cricketer appeared on a chat show, and when he was asked about his dating rumours with the actress, Gill gave a cryptic reply by saying, "maybe..maybe not." On the work front, Sara was next be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next untitled rom-com. She will be seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangdha Singh.