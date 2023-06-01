Sanjay Dutt remembers mom Nargis on her 94th birth anniversary, calls late actress his 'guiding light'

A young Sanjay Dutt with his mother Nargis Dutt

June 1, 2023, marks the 94th birth anniversary of Bollywood's veteran female superstar, Nargis. On this special occasion, Nargis Dutt's son, Sanjay Dutt remembered his mom and penned a heartfelt note for her. Sanjay Dutt expressed his views for mom on his Twitter, shared a vintage photo of Nargis and tweeted, "To my guiding light, happy birthday, Mom. I love you and miss you always."

For the unversed, actress Nargis passed away on May 3, 1981. The iconic actress battled pancreatic cancer for years and died three days before the release of Sanjay Dutt's debut movie, Rocky. A year later, in 1982, the Nargis Dutt Memorial Cancer Foundation was established in the actress's memory.

Here's the post

To my guiding light, happy birthday, Mom. I love you and miss you always. pic.twitter.com/recChKb3Vg — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 1, 2023

As per IMDb, Nargis was born on June 1, 1929, as Fatima Rashid in Rawalpindi, British India. Nargis was the daughter of Jaddanbai and Uttamchand Mohanchand, a former Hindu Mohyal Brahmin who was converted to Islam as Abdul Rashid. Her mother was a well-known dancer, singer, actor, composer, and director.

As soon as the actor remembered his mother, several netizens became emotional. An internet user wrote, "Always love you and stand with you baba. We love Sunil Dutt saheb family." Another internet user wrote, "A Veteran actress Nargis ji..love listenings her song." A netizen wrote, "Happy birthday to mother india. May God give you the peace." Another netizen wrote, "We always love you and stand with you baba. We love Dutt saheb family." A netizen added, "She was truly one of the first Pioneers of Indian Cinema who defined how actresses should act with poise and natural emotion. Happy Birthday Nargis ji you are truly missed and remembered."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in KGF Chapter 2. He will soon be with Raveena Tandon in upcoming family drama, Ghudchadi. Sanjay Dutt will also make his Tollywood debut with Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. The actor recently completed Kashmir schedule of the film, and posed with the crew members for photos.