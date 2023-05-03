'Miss you maa!': Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis Dutt on actress' 42nd death anniversary, pens heartfelt note

Sanjay Dutt-Nargis Dutt

It's been 42 years since celebrated actress Nargis passed away. On the Mother India actress' death anniversary, her son, actor Sanjay Dutt mourned over the loss of his maa. On Wednesday, May 3, Sanjay shared a loveable throwback photo, where the little baba is smiling with his mother and one of his younger sisters (Priya Dutt or Namrata Dutt).

Sanjay wrote a heartfelt note on Nargis' death anniversary and expressed how much he misses her presence. "Miss you, Maa! Your love and warmth continue to guide me every day, and I am forever grateful for the lessons you taught me," the actor wrote.

Here's Sanjay Dutt's post

Miss you, Maa! Your love and warmth continue to guide me every day, and I am forever grateful for the lessons you taught me. pic.twitter.com/K2mFr1EI45 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 3, 2023

As soon as the actor shared the post, several of his followers and fans supported him. An internet user wrote, "Nargis, the Lady in White, who was hailed as the First Lady of Indian Cinema, had several firsts to her credit. She was the first actress, while still at the peak of her career, to be honoured with Padma Shri. the first Indian actress to win an international award at Karlovy Vary for Best Actress; and the first Indian actress, again, who went on to become a cult figure not only at home but abroad, as well, especially in the former Soviet Union." Another internet user wrote, "I truly admire you for this." A netizen wrote, "Miss you NARGIS mam and lots of love to mam. Don’t be sad Sanjay sir. Your mom is always around you and blessing you."

For the unversed, actress Nargis passed away on May 3, 1981. The iconic actress battled pancreatic cancer for years and died three days before the release of Sanjay Dutt's debut movie, Rocky. A year later, in 1982, the Nargis Dutt Memorial Cancer Foundation was established in the actress's memory.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen as antagonist Adheera in Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2. He will next be seen in Ghudchadi and Hera Pheri 3.