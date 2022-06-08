Samrat Prithviraj: Netizens brutally troll Akshay Kumar for saying it took 18 years of research to make film

Credit: Akshay Kumar/Twitter

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been trolled for saying that it took 18 years of research and 2 years of VFX to make the film Samrat Prithviraj which also stars former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

The makers of the film have been targeted for factual errors, because of which the film failed to impress the people. On June 3, Akshay took to Twitter and wrote, “18 years of research, 2 years of VFX and 3 Covid-19 waves later…this day is finally here. It’s time to go to a big screen near you, #SamratPrithviraj IN CINEMAS NOW! Book your tickets now.”

18 years of research, 2 years of VFX and 3 Covid-19 waves later…this day is finally here.

It’s time to go to a big screen near you, #SamratPrithviraj IN CINEMAS NOW!

Book your tickets now.https://t.co/nWBNMT3STshttps://t.co/J1WZalqY9s pic.twitter.com/zEJAGKpN3h — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2022

18 yrs of research, 2 yrs of VFX but still clueless about how to tie knots pic.twitter.com/C9Y6ndBbc8 — Sarcasm (@SarcasticRofl) June 3, 2022

18 years of research .. 2 yrs of VFX .. cud not fix this



It’s called “ MISERABLE ACTING” #BoycottSamratPrithvirajMovie #BoycottBollywood https://t.co/R8GvpELqwO — (@SsrHerefor) June 3, 2022

However, this tweet didn’t go well with the people. They started criticising the actor on the social media site. One of the social media users wrote, “iski kya zarurat thi? To make a movie based on WhatsApp forward history. Chal tu bhi Panchayat season 2 dekh. 18000 times better than your 18 year research movie.”

The second one mentioned, “18 years of research .. 2 yrs of VFX .. cud not fix this It’s called ‘ MISERABLE ACTING’.” The third person wrote, “18 yrs of research, 2 yrs of VFX but still clueless about how to tie knots.”

Earlier, the Khiladi actor was trolled for his statement in which he said that history textbooks are filled with information on Mughal invaders, but don't talk about the glory and valour of kings like Prithviraj Chauhan and Maharana Pratap. After this, netizens started asking the actor to go and read NCERT books.

Speaking to ANI, the actor said, "Unfortunately, our history textbooks only have 2-3 lines about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders. There is hardly anything mentioned about our culture and our Maharajas. Nobody is there to write about it in our history books. I would like to appeal to the Education Minister to look into this matter and see if we can balance it. We should know about Mughals but know about our kings also, they were great too."

READ | Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Hindi-South language row, says 'humara bedagark hua...'

Reacting to his statement, Twitterati started trolling the actor. One netizen wrote, "Clearly @akshaykumar never went to school in India or studied from NCERT textbooks. He must have been tutored in RSS shakhas." Another Twitter user tweeted, "I think he needs to read NCERT history books, especially class 7."