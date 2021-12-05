Samantha Akkineni makes BIG statement after split with Naga Chaitanya

‘The Family Man season 2’ actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after her split with Naga Chaitanya, has been sharing inspirational messages on social media. It seems that the actress is trying to be happy, trying to move on in life.

Samantha Prabhu often shares cryptic posts so social media. Her latest post is all about acceptance as it reads, “Most things will be okay eventually, but not everything will be. Sometimes you’ll put up a good fight and lose. Sometimes you’ll hold on really hard and realize there is no choice but to let go. Acceptance is a small, quiet room.”

Earlier, she had shared a screenshot of her chat with her mom. Her mom said, “You don’t know the new me, I put back my pieces, differently. God bless you abundantly, my baby.”

A few days back, she took to Instagram and shared a quote written by Jamie Varon who is a Los Angeles-based author. The quote read, “How about you don’t have to build empire? Or dominate an industry? Or be the number one at anything? What if you simply built a lovely life that makes you feel happy, that brings you joy, that is generative and supportive? What if you healed the parts of you that need more and more and more? What if you redefined what success looks and feels like to you? What if you decided enough is enough?”

After her separation from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha even inclined towards spirituality and went on a Char Dham yatra with her best friend Shilpa Reddy. Recently, the actress in interaction with Elle magazine opened up about her spiritual journey and said, “It was everything I hoped it would be, and more. Something just changes in you forever. I feel God has given me just the right amount of strength to continue. I even started meditating during the lockdown.”

Opening up about the trolls and social media hate that she was subjected post her split, Samantha further said, “I don’t demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way."