Salman Khan on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Inshallah': There will be lots of fights

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah was under spotlight after the director announced that Salman Khan would be romancing Alia Bhatt in the movie. Fans went beserk considering their age gap. However the makers maintain that the storyline demands actors of their callibre.

Interestingly enough even though Alia Bhatt is working with both Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan for the first time, Salman Khan has already collaborated with the filmmaker twice. Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali first gave an extremely memorable film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, followed by Salman's cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor starrer (debut film) Saawariya.

At recently held event, Salman Khan was asked about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again. The actor went on to say that there will be a lot of fights on the sets. “‘Inshallah’, Insha Allah will start soon. It will be fun and there will be lots of fights. Because Sanjay and me have that bond,” said Salman.

The Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt starrer film Inshallah is slated to release on Eid next year. It might clash with Akshay Kumar's movie Sooryavanshi, which is being directed by Rohit Shetty. The makers, according to reports, are expected to make an announcement of a new release date, especially since Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb is slated to release on June 5, 2020.