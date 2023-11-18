Salman Khan leaves Katrina Kaif stunned as he almost kisses Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 success event: 'Inki aadat...'

Salman Khan almost kisses Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 success event leaving Katrina Kaif shocked.

Recently, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi attended the success event of Tiger 3. During the event, they interacted with the audience and had fun conversations with each other. A video from the event is now going viral in which Salman can be seen almost kissing Emraan leaving Katrina shocked.

In the video, Salman Khan be heard saying that because Katrina is there in the film, it has some romance. The actor said, “Katrina hai iss film mein, toh thoda toh romance banta hi hai (Katrina is there in the film, a little bit of romance should be there).” He added, that if Emraan Hashmi was not the villain, Aatish, in the film, a kiss would have happened for sure. He then went towards him and mimicked a kissing scene. He later said, “Meri toh aisi aadat hai nahi, lekin inki aadat chooti jaa rahi hai (I don’t have such habits, but he is losing his habit).”

Salman Khan was also seen grooving to Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam with Katrina Kaif at the success event and fans were seen cheering for them. Salman donned a blue t-shirt along with matching jeans and Katrina was seen looking elegant in a yellow dress.

Salman also addressed the love Tiger 3 is getting and said, “I’m delighted with the response from the audience and fans for Tiger 3! They have given the film a brilliant start and I’m happy that the third part of this franchise is also scripting a success story. Tiger is a franchise that is close to my heart. So, to see it get more and more love film after film is really special. I hope the film continues to entertain audiences worldwide.”

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The spy thriller is produced by Aditya Chopra and despite releasing on a festive day, the film has collected Rs 322 crore worldwide at the box office.