Headlines

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins' photoshoot ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final goes viral

Nine prominent Indian-origin leaders feature in the Time 100 Climate list

Aarya actor Tariq Vasudeva remembers his grandmother, says 'she had the heart of a lion' | Exclusive

Salman Khan leaves Katrina Kaif stunned as he almost kisses Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 success event: 'Inki aadat...'

'Are bhai yeh sab private room...': Netizens slam Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel for steamy moment inside Bigg Boss house

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins' photoshoot ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final goes viral

Nine prominent Indian-origin leaders feature in the Time 100 Climate list

Aarya actor Tariq Vasudeva remembers his grandmother, says 'she had the heart of a lion' | Exclusive

Most successful captains in ODI World Cup history

Glenn Maxwell, his Indian origin wife's love story

7 tips to make your hair smooth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Salman Khan leaves Katrina Kaif stunned as he almost kisses Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 success event: 'Inki aadat...'

'Are bhai yeh sab private room...': Netizens slam Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel for steamy moment inside Bigg Boss house

Watch: Ahead of India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final, Salman Khan plays cricket with Bigg Boss 17 contestants

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan leaves Katrina Kaif stunned as he almost kisses Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 success event: 'Inki aadat...'

Salman Khan almost kisses Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 success event leaving Katrina Kaif shocked.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recently, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi attended the success event of Tiger 3. During the event, they interacted with the audience and had fun conversations with each other. A video from the event is now going viral in which Salman can be seen almost kissing Emraan leaving Katrina shocked. 

In the video, Salman Khan be heard saying that because Katrina is there in the film, it has some romance. The actor said, “Katrina hai iss film mein, toh thoda toh romance banta hi hai (Katrina is there in the film, a little bit of romance should be there).” He added, that if Emraan Hashmi was not the villain, Aatish, in the film, a kiss would have happened for sure. He then went towards him and mimicked a kissing scene. He later said, “Meri toh aisi aadat hai nahi, lekin inki aadat chooti jaa rahi hai (I don’t have such habits, but he is losing his habit).”

Salman Khan was also seen grooving to Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam with Katrina Kaif at the success event and fans were seen cheering for them. Salman donned a blue t-shirt along with matching jeans and Katrina was seen looking elegant in a yellow dress. 

Salman also addressed the love Tiger 3 is getting and said, “I’m delighted with the response from the audience and fans for Tiger 3! They have given the film a brilliant start and I’m happy that the third part of this franchise is also scripting a success story. Tiger is a franchise that is close to my heart. So, to see it get more and more love film after film is really special. I hope the film continues to entertain audiences worldwide.” 

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The spy thriller is produced by Aditya Chopra and despite releasing on a festive day, the film has collected Rs 322 crore worldwide at the box office.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anushka Sharma's outfit at IND v NZ semi-finals grabs attention, the co-ord set is priced at Rs...

Meet actress who gave 6 consecutive flops, is a superstar, now is in news for her remarks on Virat Kohli

Fearless man poses with massive king cobra, viral video shocks internet

Meet Harvard alumnus appointed as director of Rs 1.41 lakh crore Mukesh Ambani company alongside Isha Ambani

'Wish he were as good...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan's remarks ahead of World Cup final go viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE