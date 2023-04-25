Search icon
Salman Khan travels to Dubai post Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan success, shares cute photo of welcome by 'chotu motu' gang

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 01:55 PM IST

Salman Khan who is currently enjoying the success of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is in Dubai to celebrate the biggest Eid party with fans and followers. The actor received a warm welcome from a bunch of kids and he shared the adorable picture with fans.

On Monday, Salman Khan took to his Instagram and shared a picture while posing with a bunch of kids whom he termed ‘chotu motu’.  In the picture, Salman Khan can be seen flashing his million-dollar smile with the kids and making a peace sign. The actor was seen wearing a black shirt and the kids too were twinning with the actor as they were seen wearing black T-shirts.

Salman Khan later also posted a pic with his team wherein he was seen standing in a red shirt and black jeans. The actor captioned the post, “God’s been kind #dubai.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The fans were mesmerized by his looks and heaped praise for the actor in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Handsome hunk.” Another fan wrote, “You are so handsome.” “Bhai’s swag is different,” another comment read. Another fan wrote, “Salman nice pic.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh and is helmed by Farhad Samji. The movie marks the debut of Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is a Hindi Remake of The Tamil movie Veeram and opened to mixed reviews by the audience and critics. The movie also stars Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhoomika Chawla, and Jassie Gill among others. The movie was released on April 21 and the box office collections have crossed  Rs 125 crores worldwide in the first 4 days.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Maneesha Sharma’s next directional Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen making a cameo in the movie. The movie is set for a theatrical release on November 10.

