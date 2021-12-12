Salary of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's bodyguard Sonu is more than the salary of CEOs of many companies

Bollywood stars prefer to live a private life and they spend a huge amount of money when it comes to their security. Big Bollywood stars prefer to have personal security to ensure that they do not face any danger hen they step out in public. Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who is married to star cricketer VIrat Kohli, too has a personal bodyguard. The name of Anushka's bodyguard is Sonu and he has been by her side for yeaers now. Anushka Sharma pays a bomb to Prakash Singh aka Sonu for his services.

Sonu was with Anushka even before she tied the knot with Virat Kohli.

According to Zoom.com, the annual salary of Prakash Singh aka Sonu is around Rs 1.2 crore. This means that Sonu's salary is more than the CTC of CEOs of many companies.

Sonu is more than a bodyguard to Anushka and Kohli as the star couple consider him a family member. Anushka celebrates Sonu's birthday every year. In fact, Anusha even celebrated Sonu's birthday on the sets of 'Zero' while she was shooting for the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Sonu also guards Virat Kohli during public appearances. It is to be noted that Sonu provides security to Kohli despite the Indian skipper having his own personal security.

During Anushka's pregnancy, Sonu ensured the safety of the actress in the best way possible. When Anushka was pregnant and working, moving in and out of her vanity van amid the pandemic with a mask on, Sonu was seen by her side wearing a PPE kit, protecting her like a shield.

