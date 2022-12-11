Salaam Venky box office collection day 1 estimates: Kajol starrer witnesses a slow start

File photo

The movie Salaam Venky, starring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, debuted to mostly favourable reviews this week. The movie, however, struggled to gain traction at the box office. According to reports, the movie made less than Rs 1 Cr on its opening day. However, it is anticipated that the movie will improve over the next few days.

Salaam Venky had a disappointing opening day despite positive reviews. IndiaTVNews reports that the movie only made Rs 60 lakh on its opening day.

Bollywood actress Kajol shared a photo on Thursday with actors Aamir Khan and Vishal Jethwa from Salaam Venky. The actor from Fanaa posted a photo of herself giving the thumbs up to the camera beside Aamir and Vishal on her Instagram account.

Sharing the photo, Kajol wrote, “It’s a big thumps up from #TeamSalaamVenky #SalaamVenky.”

The movie Salaam Venky, in which Aamir has a brief cameo, is the pair's third collaboration. Together, they appeared in the 2006 album Fanaa. They also appeared together in the 1997 movie Ishq.

In Salaam Venky, Kajol plays the character of a mother to a youngster who is near death. The film, which is directed by actress Revathy, is a heartwarming account of a mother and son team as they overcome obstacles in life.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and was released in cinemas on December 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in a period action film Tanhaji along with her husband actor Ajay Devgn in 2020. She will also be seen in an upcoming web series The Good Wife, an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name.On the other hand, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ classic Forrest Gump. The Hindi version was directed by Advait Chandan. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.