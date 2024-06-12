Watch: Kevin Spacey breaks down over financial debts amid sexual assault trials, says 'my house is being sold'

When Piers Morgan asked about where he currently resides, Kevin Spacey, holding his tears back, said that he no longer has a permanent home and has very little money left.

In a recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, actor Kevin Spacey revealed that his house has been foreclosed on due to 'many millions' of dollars in legal fees from his sexual misconduct trials, according to Variety.

When Piers Morgan asked where he currently resides, Spacey, holding his tears back, said that he no longer has a permanent home and has very little money left. "It's funny you ask that question because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction, so I have to go back to Baltimore and put my things in storage," Spacey said.

"So the answer to that question is, I'm not sure where I am going to live now. But I've been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there. I moved there in 2012. This [house] has been my home since 2016. I can't pay the bills that I owe."

Kevin Spacey beş kuruşsuz kaldığını Piers Morgan'a ağlayarak anlatmış, sonra da milleti nasıl taciz ettiğini itiraf etmiş. İğrenç. pic.twitter.com/1YCo7HKv9G — Eren ABAKA (@kedikara) June 12, 2024

When asked if he is facing bankruptcy, Kevin Spacey said, "There's been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file but we've managed to dodge it, at least as of today." In response to how much money he has left, Spacey stated he has "none," adding, "You have some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot...Yes [I am in debt]. It's considerable. Many millions. The house itself is many millions." Since the #MeToo movement in 2017 brought forth allegations of Spacey's alleged sexual assaults and inappropriate behavior, the two-time Oscar winner has faced numerous legal battles.

According to Variety, in 2022, a New York jury concluded that he did not molest actor Anthony Rapp, who accused him of sexual assault in the early 1980s when Rapp was 14. The following year, a U.K. court found Spacey not guilty of nine sexual assault charges from four complainants. Several other charges and lawsuits have been dropped. Spacey has denied all allegations. A two-part documentary titled 'Spacey Unmasked' recently aired in the U.K. and is now streaming on Max. It includes previously unheard testimonies about Kevin Spacey's alleged sexual misconduct, such as a claim that he groped another "House of Cards" actor on set. Spacey was fired from the show by Netflix in 2017 due to allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior on set.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.