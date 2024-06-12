The Boys season 4 review: TV's most violent, gory superhero show gets even more shocking and politically charged

The Boys remains as irreverential as ever in its fourth season, growing more violent, darker, and politically bolder this time

Creator: Eric Kripke

Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonzo, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 3.5 stars

Ever since we saw that shot of Hughie’s girlfriend being obliterated by A-Train in season 1, we have known that The Boys likes to shock us. Even those unfamiliar with the source material understand that one of the USPs of the show is its penchant to shock with blood and gore. And with so much of that going around, the audiences are prepared now. And yet, each season, this show somehow manages to up the ante. There is blood from unexpected places, deaths out of nowhere, and sexual depravities of the highest order. Four seasons in and I am happy to report that The Boys has still got it.

Season 4 of The Boys looks at Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) pondering his own mortality as he has a few months to live. He distances himself from the boys to repair his relationship with Ryan, his dead wife’s superhero son. But standing in his way is Homelander (Antony Starr), the biggest and baddest superhero out there who wants to train Ryan as his protégé and carrier of legacy. The Boys, meanwhile, must help Robert Singer assassinate his running mate Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), secretly a supe, and on her way to the Oval Office.

The Boys has always been a satire on the modern-day consumerism and over-saturation of superhero films and shows in the mainstream media. And it has not shied away from making political statements as well, be it a critique of neo-Nazis or a jibe at the military-industrial complex. But this is the most brazenly political season of The Boys. The show takes on the growing divide in America between the left and the right and adds a superhero twist to it. From anti-vaxers to moon-landing deniers, and conspiracy theory-spewing YouTubers, this show includes it all to hold up a mirror to America (and many other countries) of 2024.

That makes this show strangely relatable despite the gamut of spandex-wearing superpowered beings killing people. It is set in a world that is very much like ours just with the most outrageous things happening. The Boys succeeds because it manages to remain absurd and treat the tragedies on offer with its signature irreverence and scoff. Everything is funny, particularly death. And the gorier it is, the funnier it gets. That twisted dark humour never leaves you, and it never lets the show stagnate or get dry.

You may see less of Butcher and more of others this time around. And even Butcher is on screen, he is less Butcher than ever before. The snark and drawl have been toned down by his looming death. But an intriguing addition of antagonists in Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry), plus a more fun Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) make up for it.

Antony Starr is yet again the star of the show. He makes Homelander so likable while making him hateworthy, giving one of television’s most underrated performances in recent times. Karl Urban manages to up his game and bring some much-needed sensitivity to Butcher as well. But the surprises of the season are Tomer Capone as Frenchie and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Both actors manage to balance humour and sensitivity in measured, fun performances.

The passage of time and the progression of plot have begun to show on The Boys though. You can see the wrinkles and the grey hair. It feels somewhat jaded and predictable in parts. But only in parts. That it can still manage to conjure up absurdly funny sequences of mayhem (ice rink in episode 3) is a testament to the makers’ ability to keep it somewhat fresh. Thankfully the show never feels as if it is trying to catch your attention. It just does so organically.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.