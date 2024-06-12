Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian genius, who once lived in a small house, now has Rs 8400 crore net worth, his work is...

Kuwait: At least 41 people, including five Indians, killed in building fire

Watch: Kevin Spacey breaks down over financial debts amid sexual assault trials, says 'my house is being sold'

The Boys season 4 review: TV's most violent, gory superhero show gets even more shocking and politically charged

Chandrababu Naidu makes heroic return to Andhra Pradesh politics, becomes 4th time CM with Pawan Kalyan as his deputy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Kevin Spacey breaks down over financial debts amid sexual assault trials, says 'my house is being sold'

The Boys season 4 review: TV's most violent, gory superhero show gets even more shocking and politically charged

Meet superstar who Dharmendra, Govinda's mother rejected as daughter-in-law, later became second wife of..

10 deepest places on Earth that will give you chills

Avoid drinking water after eating watermelon, here's why

Here's how many crores Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan have charged for Kalki 2898 AD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

The Boys season 4 review: TV's most violent, gory superhero show gets even more shocking and politically charged

Meet superstar who Dharmendra, Govinda's mother rejected as daughter-in-law, later became second wife of..

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

HomeIndia

India

Chandrababu Naidu makes heroic return to Andhra Pradesh politics, becomes 4th time CM with Pawan Kalyan as his deputy

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term on Wednesday at a ceremony that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 02:43 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Chandrababu Naidu makes heroic return to Andhra Pradesh politics, becomes 4th time CM with Pawan Kalyan as his deputy
Image: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term on Wednesday at a ceremony that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers.

Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, son of Naidu, among others, took oath as Ministers.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath to Naidu and others.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and J P Nadda, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were present.

Former Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Ex Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and Superstars Rajnikanth and Chiranjeevi also took part.

Along with Chandrababu Naidu, K Atchannaidu (TDP), Nadendla Manohar (Janasena), P Narayana (TDP), Kollu Ravindra (TDP), Nimmala Rama Naidu (TDP) and Satya Kumar Yadav (BJP) took oath as ministers.

The Pawan Kalyan-led party has got three and BJP one berth in the cabinet.

As per the strength of Andhra Pradesh assembly (175), the cabinet can have 26 ministers, including the CM.

In separate meetings on Tuesday, the Telugu Desam Legislature Party and NDA partners elected Naidu as their leader.

The NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state with a huge majority of 164 out of the total 175 Assembly and 21 out of the total 25 Lok Sabha seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kalki 2898 AD: Abhishek Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati shower praise on trailer of Prabhas, Amitabh-starrer

Interlocking fates: What does Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif want from China vis-à-vis India?

Anil Ambani scripting massive comeback, Rs 8000000000 debt repaid by Reliance firm, it is now…

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden found guilty of lying about drug use to buy gun

Reasi terror attack: 10 pilgrims killed, several injured, NIA reaches J&K to coordinate with local police

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement