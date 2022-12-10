Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 22: Four-week-old Ajay Devgn film beats Kajol's latest film Salaam Venky

Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 22: It's an interesting week for filmgoers as we have one of the power couples, Ajay Devgn and Kajol facing each other at the box office. Ajay's four-week-old Drishyam 2 is still going strong, and even the latest film led by Ajay's wife, Salaam Venky has not affected Drishyam 2 collection.

On its fourth Friday, Drishyam 2 earned Rs 2.62 crores at the box office. Till now, the total collection of Drishyam 2 stands at Rs 198.92 crores. Tabu starrer will breach 200-crore-mark today, Saturday. Taran Adarsh shared the updated collection. He wrote, "Drishyam2 jumps on [fourth] Fri, despite multiple films arriving in cinemas… [Fourth] Fri is HIGHER than [third] Thu [1.84 cr]… Will hit DOUBLE CENTURY today… [Week 4] Fri 2.62 cr. Total: ₹ 198.92 cr. #India biz."

On the other side, Kajol's family drama Salaam Venky has reportedly opened below 1 crore on its first day. However, it is expected that Salaam Venky will witness a jump in its collection.

Drishyam 2 will become Ajay's third 200-crore grosser. Earlier, he scored a double century with Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior (2020) and Golmaal Again (2017). Drishyam 2 is Ajay's fourth release of 2022. Earlier, he was seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Runway 34. Next year, Ajay will be seen in Bholaa.

Earlier, Ajay dropped a sweet review for Salaam Venky. On his social media, Ajay dropped a creative of his wife, with a dialogue from the film and acknowledged her for making his life better. In the post he wrote, "To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film." Sharing the post, he captioned it, "Salaam Venky 'charged' me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially @revathyasha. And, young @vishaljethwa06 My best wishes to the entire cast & crew." Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy.