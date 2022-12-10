Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 22: Four-week-old Ajay Devgn film beats Kajol's latest film Salaam Venky

As expected, Kajol had to lose the box office race from her husband. Salaam Venky's first-day collection is way below than 22nd day of Drishyam 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 22: Four-week-old Ajay Devgn film beats Kajol's latest film Salaam Venky
Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 22: It's an interesting week for filmgoers as we have one of the power couples, Ajay Devgn and Kajol facing each other at the box office. Ajay's four-week-old Drishyam 2 is still going strong, and even the latest film led by Ajay's wife, Salaam Venky has not affected Drishyam 2 collection. 

On its fourth Friday, Drishyam 2 earned Rs 2.62 crores at the box office. Till now, the total collection of Drishyam 2 stands at Rs 198.92 crores. Tabu starrer will breach 200-crore-mark today, Saturday. Taran Adarsh shared the updated collection. He wrote, "Drishyam2 jumps on [fourth] Fri, despite multiple films arriving in cinemas… [Fourth] Fri is HIGHER than [third] Thu [1.84 cr]… Will hit DOUBLE CENTURY today… [Week 4] Fri 2.62 cr. Total: ₹ 198.92 cr. #India biz." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

On the other side, Kajol's family drama Salaam Venky has reportedly opened below 1 crore on its first day. However, it is expected that Salaam Venky will witness a jump in its collection. 

Drishyam 2 will become Ajay's third 200-crore grosser. Earlier, he scored a double century with Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior (2020) and Golmaal Again (2017). Drishyam 2 is Ajay's fourth release of 2022. Earlier, he was seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Runway 34. Next year, Ajay will be seen in Bholaa. 

Earlier, Ajay dropped a sweet review for Salaam Venky. On his social media, Ajay dropped a creative of his wife, with a dialogue from the film and acknowledged her for making his life better. In the post he wrote, "To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film." Sharing the post, he captioned it, "Salaam Venky 'charged' me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially @revathyasha. And, young @vishaljethwa06 My best wishes to the entire cast & crew." Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: Top sports personalities with most followers on Instagram
Diwali 2022: Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year, here are 5 ways to celebrate safely
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 539 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.