Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha breaks his silence on reports of her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: 'I have...'

After Sonakshi Sinha's father Shatrughan Sinha, now her brother Luv Sinha reacts to reports of her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

There have been rumours that Sonakshi Sinha is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, later this month. These rumours began when IndiaToday.in reported about the 'wedding invitation' of the couple and added that the wedding celebrations will take place at Bastian in Mumbai.

Now, Sonakshi's brother and actor Luv Sinha has broken his silence on her sister's rumoured wedding. Talking to ETimes, Luv said, "I’m out of Mumbai at the moment, and if it’s regarding the news published, I have no comment or involvement in the matter." Before Luv, their father and superstar Shatrughan Sinha had also reacted to the rumoured wedding.

Talking to Times Now, the veteran actor said, "I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this (the supposed wedding), and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa baap ke, sirf inform kart hain (nowadays children don't seek permission; they simply inform their parents). We are waiting to be informed."

Zaheer and Sonakshi are said to be dating each other for more than a couple of years now, but the actors haven't confirmed their relationship yet. The two actors shared the screen space in the 2022 comedy film Double XL, which also featured Huma Qureshi in the leading role.

