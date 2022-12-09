Salaam Venky: Kajol, Aamir Khan, Vishal Jethwa pose at film's special screening

Credit: Kajol/Instagram

On Thursday, Bollywood star Kajol posted a picture with the film Salaam Venky’s cast Aamir Khan and Vishal Jethwa. The Fanaa actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture where she can be seen doing thumbs up with Aamir and Vishal in front of the camera.

Sharing the photo, Kajol wrote, “It’s a big thumps up from #TeamSalaamVenky #SalaamVenky.” Aamir, who has a cameo appearance in the film, Salaam Venky marks Aamir and Kajol’s third film together. They featured together in the 2006 release Fanaa. They also co-starred in the 1997 film Ishq.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on December 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in a period action film Tanhaji along with her husband actor Ajay Devgn in 2020. She will also be seen in an upcoming web series The Good Wife, an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name.On the other hand, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ classic Forrest Gump. The Hindi version was directed by Advait Chandan. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Earlier, while promoting her film and speaking to Mashable India, Kajol talked about her daughter Nysa and said that said she thinks when there was no social media, life was much easier for ‘us as children’. She added, “Yes, people knew I am Tanuja’s daughter and there was a certain pre-conceived notion but not as much as it is today.”

Kajol reacts to Nysa Devgn getting trolled on social media, says 'what do you see in...'

he then revealed that when Nysa was studying in Singapore, a ‘few times people have stopped her on the bus and took her autograph.’ She further said, “So, it’s strange but she’s known all over the world. I wasn’t till I started acting in films. At least, I had the freedom that if I went somewhere, like London, there weren’t so many people who knew me till I got into film line myself.” (With inputs from ANI)