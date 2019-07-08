Romantic! Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra steal a kiss on London street, watch video

Post her successful run in Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has now become a well-known Television judge. She is currently the judge on a dancing reality show, which has become a part of her. The actress, who has also turned an entrepreneur, is currently holidaying in London.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty, husband Raj Kundra and their son Viaan Kundra are on a holiday in London. Shilpa has been sharing some absolutely adorable videos from the vacation, including romantic moments with her husband Raj Kundra.

One of such videos was where Shilpa kissed her husband Raj Kundra on the streets of London. "Jumma Chumma De De. Mwaaah! #fridayfun #thankgoditsfriday #love #instalove #hubby #londondiaries #holiday #hamptoncourtpalace," she captioned the clip.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, after a little hesitation, tied the knot with Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009 as per the Mangalorean rituals, in the presence of close friends and family members. Their son Viaan Kundra has turned seven-year-old on May 21, 2019.