Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release postponed again to avoid clash with PS-2, Karan Johar says 'sabr ka phal...'

Karan Johar- RARKPK

Karan Johar's comeback directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh has been postponed for the second time. The rom-com was originally scheduled for February 11. Then, it was pushed to April 29 to avoid clashing with Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, scheduled for the same release date. Then, Mani Ratnam's directorial Ponniyin Selvan aka PS-2 was announced for April 29 release. Thus, Karan has postponed his film ahead to avoid clashing with the much-awaited pan-India release.

Karan shared the new release date of July 28 on his social media. Johar dropped a title poster on his Instagram and Twitter, and wrote, "They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai’, so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! )The families of Rocky and Rani are getting ready to serve you an incredible story of love) #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

Here's the post

Earlier in November, RARKPK was announced to release on February 10, 2023, four days ahead of the occasion of Valentine's Day. The director captioned his post, "My heart is filled with excitement and gratitude #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas near you on 28th April 2023!".

Sharing the release date, he posted a note that read, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my 7th film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions."

"It's that time again - to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love and entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on 28th April 2023", his note concluded. Now, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be out in July 28. With RARKPK, Karan Johar will make his directorial comeback after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The movie also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in primary roles.