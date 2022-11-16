Karan Johar says he has never been in a 'solid relationship' in his life, adds 'the moment someone is really...'

Karan Johar/Instagram

Famous Bollywood producer and director Karan Johar opened up on his relationships and love life in a recent interview with his close friend Twinkle Khanna, wife of Akshay Kumar. The director shared that he is the first one to 'run out' from a relationship when it gets serious and even added that he has consulted therapists and psychologists for this reason.

Speaking to Twinkle on the YouTube channel Tweak India, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said, "I have never been in a solid relationship in all my 50 years. There have been fleeting instances that I felt could have been a relationship, but it never fructified. I am the first one to run out. I also feel like I am really messed up in that department."

"The moment someone is really into me, I take the first flight out. It’s a big problem. I’ve spoken to therapists and psychologists and I’ve been in sessions about why am I this person who doesn’t want love in his life. The moment the love becomes intense, I start feeling caged like I need to exit from this zone. The moment when I don’t have that love, I start chasing it", the director concluded.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan recently announced the new release date of his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The romantic family drama, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres as Valentine's Day release on February 10, has been pushed ahead to April 28 next year.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles with veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal characters. The filmmaker has once again collaborated with the music director Pritam after his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was loaded with chartbuster tracks such as Channa Mereya and Bulleya.