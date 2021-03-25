REVEALED: Shah Rukh Khan's record-breaking fee for 'Pathan'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen in the 2022 film 'Pathan', a YRF backed action flick, which reportedly will see the actor essay the role of a secret agent.

While the details of the film, its plot and characters have been kept under the wraps and no official announcement has been made in this regard yet, Bhaijaan Salman Khan mentioned on his reality show Bigg Boss 14 that he will be shooting for a cameo in Pathan.

In fact, the vehicles of both the Khans were papped outside YRF studios last month while there were speculations that Salman and SRk were shooting their sequence for the film together. later, the stars were snapped while leaving the studios as well.

Meanwhile, as fans eagerly await for the makers to drop SRK's first look from the upcoming movie, it has been revealed that the actor has charged a whopping amount for his role in the film.

As per media reports, SRK is charging Rs 100 crore as fees for his role in 'Pathan'.

Although this is an unofficial figure and there is no official announcement on the same, it, however, is not unlikely for SRK to charge the said amount considering it's his comeback film and fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen.

Also, since Pathan is eyeing a 2022 release, a theatre release is almost certain and a blockbuster opening is expected.

For the unversed, 'Pathan' went on floors in November last year. Recently, composer duo Vishal-Shekhar has confirmed making songs for the movie.

The film also stars actress Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.