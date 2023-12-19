Headlines

Remember Rajesh Vivek, Veerana, Lagaan actor who went against his father's wish to act, breathed his last on film set

Rajesh Vivek's love and dedication towards cinema was so pure, that he passed away while rehearsing a scene. Read on to learn more about him.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

For ages Bollywood has produced stars, jubliee stars, and superstars; but there have been few method actors who delve so deep into a character, that they became scene-stealers. Sometimes, these artistes overshadow even the lead actor, despite being a supporting cast member. Today, we will talk about a veteran artiste, who is known for giving memorable characters. His love for cinema was so pure that he breathed his last on a film set. We are talking about Rajesh Vivek. 

Rajesh Vivek's origin

Born on January 30, 1949, in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, Rajesh hailed from a middle-class Brahmin family. His father, Raj Bahadur Upadhayay, was a registrar and his mother, Prem Kumari Upadhayay was a homemaker. Rajesh had a younger brother, Rajeev Upadhyay, and his full name was Rajesh Vivek Upadhayay. 

When Rajesh went against his father's wish to become an actor

After completing his studies, and graduating with an M.A. (History), Rajesh's father wanted to work in a government job. However, Rajesh wasn't interested in having a mundane 9-5 life. He was always inclined towards acting. Thus, after completing his studies, Rajesh went against his father's wishes and joined NSD (National School of Drama). At NSD his batchmates were Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri. 

During NSD, Rajesh participated in various plays such as Razia Sultan and Kalidasa. Several producers and directors have watched his plays and they praised his acting chops. 

Who gave Rajesh Vivek his first break? 

One day at NSD, Rajesh met acclaimed producer-director Shyam Benegal. Shyam was planning to make Junoon (1979), and he offered him a small but interesting role in the film. 

After Junoon, Rajesh went on to work in other films, but he got success and stardom by playing an evil tantrik in the iconic horror film Veerana (1988). Owing to the success of Veerana, Rajesh got his first main villain role in multi-starrer Joshilaay (1989). 

Rajesh Vivek's never-give-up spirit helped him to stay relevant 

After Joshilaay, Rajesh got many other projects, but he wasn't considered for the main antagonist role. Yet, Rajesh went on to star in the films, hoping that he would crack another life-changing opportunity. Rajesh even got an interesting role in Shekar Kapoor's iconic film, Bandit Queen, but he didn't get much benefit from its success. 

Watch Rajesh Vivek's scene from Lagaan

Scene-stealer performances of Rajesh Vivek 

Rajesh went on to work in supporting roles and left a mark in films such as Swades, Jodhaa Akbar, and Lagaan. His character of Gauran, in Aamir Khan's sports drama, is still best remembered. Apart from Hindi films, Rajesh even worked in regional cinema and did hit TV shows such as Aahat, Mahabharat, and Bharat Ek Khoj. 

The sad demise of Rajesh Vivek

On January 14, 2016, Rajesh was busy shooting for a South film. He was rehearsing for a scene in which, he had to say a dialogue and then fall on the ground. He recited his lines and fell to the ground. Everyone present praised Rajesh, but he was not immovable. A few moments later, the crew got to know that he passed away. Rajesh suffered a massive heart attack. Reportedly, his son Amit said that his father always wished to die working, and his wish was granted. 

Rajesh Vivek's personal life

Rajesh got married in 1974, and he is survived by his wife Gayatri Upadhayay, and four children, two boys and two girls. Rajesh's children are well-settled and he also had the privilege of becoming a paternal and maternal grandfather. 

