Raveena Tandon calls like on post trolling The Archies 'genuine mistake', says issue is 'blown out of proportion'

Bollywood

Raveena Tandon calls like on post trolling The Archies 'genuine mistake', says issue is 'blown out of proportion'

Raveena Tandon issues apology after she likes the post trolling Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor's acting in The Archies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 08:52 PM IST

Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies starring star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor opened to mixed responses from the audience. While some appreciated their performances, others trolled them. Recently, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon who is one of the most active celebs on social media liked a post on Instagram that trolled Agastya and Khushi's acting in the film. However, now, the actress has issued a clarification about the same. 

On Sunday, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram and issued a clarification after she 'mistakenly' liked a post trolling Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda's acting in The Archies. The actress apologized for the same and wrote, "Touch buttons and social
media. A genuine mistake has been blown out of proportion. The like was made in error, and something that I was not even aware of had been pressed by scrolling. I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and hurt this may have caused." 

Netizens came in support of Raveena Tandon. One of the fans wrote, "Happens with all of us." Another wrote, "Ignore the trolls, yours was a genuine mistake. There are hundreds who have commented very badly on the young actors...your friends know you well so no offense." Another wrote, "Everything happens for a reason. please don't be sorry."

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is a teen musical drama that marks the debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal aka Dot. and Yuvraj Menda. The film is an Indian adaptation of the popular comic by the same name and is available to watch on Netflix. 

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon will be next seen in the movie Welcome To The Jungle which also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, and Johnny Lever among others in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20, 2024. 

