Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ranvir Shorey recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya: 'I wouldn’t say we were close but...'

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22, also district topper in class 12, secured AIR…

Gujarat University: Two arrested, 25 booked for attack on foreign students

'Indebted to him for rest of my life': R Ashwin credits former India captain for revitalizing his career

Shogun review: This masterclass in storytelling is a visual delight, made even better by a flawless Hiroyuki Sanada

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ranvir Shorey recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya: 'I wouldn’t say we were close but...'

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22, also district topper in class 12, secured AIR…

'Indebted to him for rest of my life': R Ashwin credits former India captain for revitalizing his career

Isha Ambani's gown has strong Banaras connection, it's price is...

Revealed: Salary of IPL cheerleaders

Vegetables that can secretly spike sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

RCB Vs DC Final: Who is Going To Win Their 1st Ever Title? | WPL 2024 Final| Bangalore Vs Delhi T20

IPL 2024 Update: BCCI Exploring Possibility Of Moving Matches To Dubai Due To General Elections

Assembly Elections 2024: Dates Announced For Elections In Andhra, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal

Ranvir Shorey recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya: 'I wouldn’t say we were close but...'

Shogun review: This masterclass in storytelling is a visual delight, made even better by a flawless Hiroyuki Sanada

Elvish Yadav sent to 14-day judicial custody following arrest in snake venom case

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ranvir Shorey recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya: 'I wouldn’t say we were close but...'

Ranvir Shorey said that he bonded with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput over physics while shooting the 2019 film Sonchiriya.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 08:45 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Ranvir Shorey and Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor, was known for his profound interest in science, particularly in Physics and astronomy. His passion for space led him to acquire one of the most advanced telescopes in the country.

Notably, he would bring this telescope to the sets of Sonchiriya and make his co-actors witness the beauty of the stars through its lenses. The memories spent with Sushant on the sets of ‘Sonchiriya’ are still being cherished by the whole team.

In a recent interview with ANI, Ranvir Shorey, who played a pivotal role in Sonchiriya, walked down memory lane and remembered how he bonded with Sushant over physics.

"I wouldn’t say we were close, but we were friends. We worked together. He had been home a few times. And we actually got along quite well during the two-month-long shoot of Sonchiriya. And we bonded over physics because both of us love physics. We had a lot of conversations on that," Ranvir shared.

"I remember when we were shooting, there was an eclipse. It was a lunar eclipse and Saturn was lining up behind it. He flew down his big telescope from Bombay just for that. And when we were shooting in Dholpur, there was a big telescope in the garden. He called everyone, drinks, you know, cocktails and snacks and all. And that’s the only time I’ve actually looked through a telescope and seen it straight...There were three. Moon, Jupiter, Saturn lining up. With my own eye. And I’m telling you, the feeling of seeing it through your eye via a telescope is very different from looking at it on a screen. There’s something...I don’t know what it is. It’s a different quality of experience...fond memories," Ranvir recalled.

Sushant passed away in June 2020 in Mumbai. He was found dead inside his flat. His death was first probed by Mumbai Police, which later transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is yet to file a closure report. 

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

READ | Meet actress, who made acting debut at 6, quit studies at 17, is now worth over Rs 500 crore, has won most...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

RCB-W vs DC-W, WPL 2024 Final: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet newest superstar, last 5 films have earned Rs 12000 crore, once child star, now charges Rs 100 crore per film at 28

Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections soon, CEC Rajiv Kumar says, 'will be held after...'

Tuli Unraveled: Showcasing India's art treasures in Inaugural Exhibition

This actor rejected Bhagam Bhag, didn't work with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, gave up film because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement