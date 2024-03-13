Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US House passes bill that would lead to TikTok ban if...

Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues shine as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Giants to reach 2nd successive WPL final

RCB set for name change? Franchise drops major hint ahead of opening match against CSK, video goes viral

Randeep Hooda on Swatantrya Veer Savarkar being called propaganda that vilifies Gandhi: 'There will be...' | Exclusive

Meet man who failed 17 times but did not give up, founded Rs 40000 crore company, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues shine as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Giants to reach 2nd successive WPL final

RCB set for name change? Franchise drops major hint ahead of opening match against CSK, video goes viral

Randeep Hooda on Swatantrya Veer Savarkar being called propaganda that vilifies Gandhi: 'There will be...' | Exclusive

Weapons brought to India by Mughals

Signs of uric acid in women

8 foods that lower high blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Randeep Hooda on Swatantrya Veer Savarkar being called propaganda that vilifies Gandhi: 'There will be...' | Exclusive

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat break silence on engagement rumours: 'I don't want...'

Adah Sharma reacts to Bastar The Naxal Story being called propaganda: 'Even during The Kerala Story...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Randeep Hooda on Swatantrya Veer Savarkar being called propaganda that vilifies Gandhi: 'There will be...' | Exclusive

Randeep Hooda reacted to criticism Swatantrya Veer Savarkar received, the film being called a propaganda film, that vilified Mahatma Gandhi.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 10:03 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Randeep Hooda as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Images source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Randeep Hooda has turned director and producer for his upcoming biographical film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In the film, Randeep plays the titular role of Indian politician, activist and writer, Vinayak Damodar Savarakar, a leading figure in the Hindu Mahasabha. Earlier this month, the team released the theatrical trailer of the film, and Randeep earned praise for his efforts to get into the skin of the character. His physical transformation impressed netizens, but another section of internet users called the film propaganda vilifying Mahatma Gandhi and showing Congress in bad light. 

Amid promotions, Randeep joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction. In the conversation, Randeep addresses the criticism and clarifies if the film is projecting Mahatma Gandhi in a bad light, "Gandhiji ke picture mein Savarkar the hi nahi. It's not that I'm vilifying Gandhiji at all. But it is a movie about Mr Savarkar, I've to put his point forth. There was no Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie made by Richard Attenborough on Gandhi. I have gone about it very carefully. Gandhiji also made a few mistakes, and Mr Savarkar made a few mistakes, Bhagat Singh also made a few mistakes. Every stalwart of our Independence struggle didn't dislike anyone completely. They liked certain things about a person, and they differed from each other as well. Bhagat Singh differed from Gandhiji, and Gandhji differed from Subhash Chandra Bose. Subhash ji differed from someone else. So there were always disagreements, but they also had common grounds."

Randeep adds that after working on this film, he respected Gandhi more, "I also had some notions about Gandhiji, but surprisingly, through reading about Savarkar, I read more about Gandhiji. And I respect him more while making this film. This is because I got to know more about him. There was no difference between what he said and what he did. He was a man of his word. He stuck to his guns. He galvanised the whole nation through his symbolism of dhoti and lathi and brought everyone together. Mr Gandhi and Mr Savarkar had mutual respect for each other, it's just that they had different ideologies. They both wanted the same thing- A free united India, but their approach was different." 

Randeep also enlightens that Mahatma Gandhi helped Savarkar in filing the bail plea, "Gandhiji advised Dr Narayan Rao Sawarkar, who was Vinayak's younger brother, how to write a bail plea correctly. Gandhi said, 'He's writing too long. I know he's a writer, but he's writing too many things'. He said 'Just state the facts, take the case, keep it short'. He even gave articles in the newspaper that the Savarkar brothers should be released. He even said, 'Vinayank was a brave, intelligent, industrious man, who will be very helpful in the provincial government.  Vinayak saw the evils of the British government before I did. 

Randeep concludes, "I am not vilifying, but it is a movie about a guy who headlined the Armed Revolution. Of course, if there is an opposing thought, there will be a conflict, and this is what I have shown. In the film, they meet three times, and it's documented meeting what they said." Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will be released in the cinemas on March 22. 

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Adani’s firm announces massive investment, Karan Adani reveals Rs 600000000000 plan to…

Embrace the Purity: Little Rituals, India and Asia's First MADE SAFE Certified Baby Care Brand

PM Modi to unveil railway projects worth Rs 85000 crore in Ahmedabad today

Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh breaks silence on reports of wife Charan Kaur's pregnancy

Meet Telangana’s richest woman with net worth Rs 8700 crore, her business is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement