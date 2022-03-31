Ranbir Kapoor's phone wallpaper featuring late dad Rishi Kapoor's photo has interesting story behind it

Ranbir Kapoor's late father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, March 31. Like a devoted son, the actor has been promoting the film tirelessly since the trailer was released. During one of the promotional interviews, Ranbir shared the interesting story behind his phone wallpaper that features his late dad's sweet picture.

While talking to IndiaToday.in, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star revealed that his phone wallpaper is a photo that Rishi had sent him when the latter was travelling back from Mauritius. He added that his late father was having a drink on the flight when the picture was clicked. "He (Rishi Kapoor) did cheers to me and said 'I am proud of you'", the actor concluded in the same interview.

For the unversed, Rishi, who delivered box office hits during his prime time such as 'Karz', 'Saagar', and 'Chandni', was in the middle of the 'Sharmaji Namkeen' shoot when he had to rush to the United States for his cancer treatment. Unfortunately, the actor passed away on April 30, 2020.

Ranbir even talked about his late father's swansong in a heartwarming video uploaded by the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. In the clip that saw the actor speaking straight from his heart, Ranbir revealed how his father, a man so full of life and positivity, wished to complete the film at all costs despite his health deteriorating.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor was heard saying that his father's unfortunate departure resulted in the makers trying VFX, making Ranbir try prosthetics to complete the film with no luck. It was veteran actor Paresh Rawal who stepped in and ensured Rishi Kapoor’s final film gets a fitting conclusion, a gesture Ranbir is extremely grateful for.



Meanwhile, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' also features Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik, Suhail Nayyar, and Isha Talwar among others, and is being appreciated by the audience and the critics as a true-blue family entertainer.