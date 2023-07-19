Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

Ranbir Kapoor recently said that he would never play a football match with wife Alia Bhatt and revealed why.

Ranbir Kapoor has always been uninhibited when he expresses his love for football. The actor, who co-owns the ISL team, Mumbai City FC, is a huge football fan and also actively plays the sport with friends from the industry. There is one person, however, against whom Ranbir has 'vowed' never to play football. And that's his wife and fellow actor Alia Bhatt

Ranbir recently launched his team’s new jersey at an event. In a virtual interaction with Puma India, the actor was asked a question about that one person with whom he’ll never play a football match. Ranbir was quick to take his wife and actor Alia Bhatt’s name. He said, “I’ll choose my wife, Alia. Because she’s very competitive. And if I beat her at the game, I know I’ll be hearing about it for a long time and she will really sulk with me. So, I would avoid playing with her.” The Rockstar actor also agreed to the fact that even if he loses a game, Alia will gloat about her win, “So, I am s*****d both ways.” he added.

Ranbir also opened up on how football helped him to gain an identity in his young school days. He said, “In the 4th or 5th grade, I was pretty below average in everything I did: dramatics, studies. When I joined the school football team, that’s where I really found an identity, a personality for myself. Sports really teach us a lot in life. I remember the first time my name came in the newspaper was because I scored a goal in the inter-school football team from Bombay Scottish,”

Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, after dating for almost five years. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the action thriller film, Animal. Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will release on December 1.