Headlines

Delhi: Woman pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help, video surfaces

Jemimah Rodrigues’ superb all-round show steer India to series-levelling victory over Bangladesh

Karnataka Assembly: 10 BJP MLAs, including 4 ex-ministers, suspended for 'indecent, disrespectful' behaviour

Zeenat Aman shares heartwarming throwback with ‘friend’ Rekha: ‘Years will go by without us exchanging a word…’

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

Delhi: Woman pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help, video surfaces

Jemimah Rodrigues’ superb all-round show steer India to series-levelling victory over Bangladesh

10 Most powerful queens of Mughal Empire

8 must-watch Hindi devotional films

10 superfoods for weight gain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

India now home to world's largest office, overtakes Pentagon; know all about Surat's grand building

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

Jacqueliene Fernandez sets internet on fire, drops sexy photos in black crop top and low-waist jeans

Kajol reveals how daughter Nysa Devgan reacted when she told her 'I hope and pray you have a daughter like yourself'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

Ranbir Kapoor recently said that he would never play a football match with wife Alia Bhatt and revealed why.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 05:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranbir Kapoor has always been uninhibited when he expresses his love for football. The actor, who co-owns the ISL team, Mumbai City FC, is a huge football fan and also actively plays the sport with friends from the industry. There is one person, however, against whom Ranbir has 'vowed' never to play football. And that's his wife and fellow actor Alia Bhatt

Ranbir recently launched his team’s new jersey at an event. In a virtual interaction with Puma India, the actor was asked a question about that one person with whom he’ll never play a football match. Ranbir was quick to take his wife and actor Alia Bhatt’s name. He said, “I’ll choose my wife, Alia. Because she’s very competitive. And if I beat her at the game, I know I’ll be hearing about it for a long time and she will really sulk with me. So, I would avoid playing with her.” The Rockstar actor also agreed to the fact that even if he loses a game, Alia will gloat about her win, “So, I am s*****d both ways.” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PUMA India (@pumaindia)

Ranbir also opened up on how football helped him to gain an identity in his young school days. He said, “In the 4th or 5th grade, I was pretty below average in everything I did: dramatics, studies. When I joined the school football team, that’s where I really found an identity, a personality for myself. Sports really teach us a lot in life. I remember the first time my name came in the newspaper was because I scored a goal in the inter-school football team from Bombay Scottish,”  

Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, after dating for almost five years. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the action thriller film, Animal. Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will release on December 1.   

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Proud Moment For Farhan Akhtar As Daughter Shakya Graduates With Family By Her Side

Kajol's kissing scene from The Trial goes viral, netizens say 'bhai ye sab kya dekhna padh rha hai'

Ticket prices for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut soar upto Rs 90 lakh; check details

Meet CEO who earns Rs 5 lakh per day, leads Rs 1,45,000 crore company, not from IIT; Tata's main man for...

This star Indian actress has worked in a big-budget Pakistani film, her name will leave you in shock

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE