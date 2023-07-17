Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9 lakh crore firm likely to buy Alia Bhatt’s brand for Rs 300 crore

Mukesh Ambani named Isha Ambani as new leader of Reliance Retail in August 2022. At that time, the firm was able to achieve Rs 2 lakh crore turnover.

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani led Reliance Brands, a part of Reliance Retail Ventures, is all set to buy ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s Children wear brand Ed-a-Mamma. As per a report by The Economic Times, the Ambanis are planning to buy Alia Bhatt’s brand in a massive Rs 300-Rs 350 crore deal. Alia Bhat launched Ed-a-Mamma in October 2020 and since then the brand has received a tremendous response from the buyers. Ed-a-Mamma mostly caters in the online space and it is available on most digital marketplaces. Buyers can also explore the range of Alia Bhatt’s brand through the official website. The report by Economic Times suggests that the acquisition of Ed-a-Mamma will help Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani to strengthen their presence in the children's wear segment.

Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma was believed to have a valuation of over Rs 150 crore earlier this year. The brand that Mukesh and Isha Ambani are interested to buy caters the kids in the age group of 2-14 years. Ed-a-Mamma is completely homegrown and has been operating on a D2C business model since its launch.

Reliance Retail currently has a valuation of more than Rs 918000 crore and such acquisitions will help the brand to grow even faster. It has already crossed FMCG giants such as ITC and HUL when it comes to valuation.

Mukesh Ambani named Isha Ambani as new leader of Reliance Retail in August 2022. At that time, the firm was able to achieve Rs 2 lakh crore turnover. Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Armani Exchange, Burberry and many other global brands are available in India as a Reliance Retail partner brand.